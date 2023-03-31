Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 58 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AJG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,783,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,414,680,000 after purchasing an additional 266,711 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,534,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,576,000 after purchasing an additional 300,053 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,911,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,876,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,216,000 after purchasing an additional 66,267 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,546,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total value of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,846.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total value of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,846.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,417,600.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.71.

NYSE AJG opened at $189.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $148.24 and a one year high of $202.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.28.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

