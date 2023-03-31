Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,990 Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 134.8% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,586,000 after buying an additional 93,158 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 25.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,509,000 after buying an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $153.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.74. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $160.88.

Baidu announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.88.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

