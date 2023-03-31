Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOCT. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,343,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 36,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Stock Up 0.4 %

NOCT opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.36.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

