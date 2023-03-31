Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $474,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% during the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $25,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $97.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.72 billion, a PE ratio of 111.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $125.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.10.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,775. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

