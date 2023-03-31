Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $90.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.85. The company has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.