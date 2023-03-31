Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $560,000 Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,032 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 225,145 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,921,000 after buying an additional 26,384 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $76.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $88.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.00.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.