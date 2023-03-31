Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 419.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,007,000 after buying an additional 338,875 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 58,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 227,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 87,027 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.4 %

KHC opened at $38.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.70. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 83.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile



The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

