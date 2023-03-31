Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $381,000 in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 19.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on VICI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James downgraded VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.79.

VICI opened at $31.81 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average of $32.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

