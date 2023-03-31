Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 541.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,469,000 after purchasing an additional 17,493 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 259.3% in the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $67.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.97 and a 1-year high of $76.88.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

