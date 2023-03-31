Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.3 %
NAPR opened at $38.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.52.
About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April
