Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.3 %

NAPR opened at $38.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.52.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

