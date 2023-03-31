Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC during the third quarter worth $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 103.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 12,044.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Seeyond purchased a new position in shares of IAC during the second quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

IAC stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.13. IAC Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.32. IAC had a negative net margin of 22.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of IAC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IAC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of IAC in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.13.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

