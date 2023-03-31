Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 48,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter.

HYD stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.08.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

