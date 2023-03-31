Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 168 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $164.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.67 and a 200-day moving average of $164.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $143.33 and a one year high of $183.14. The company has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.