Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 334 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $743,000. First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $211.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $256.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.82.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

