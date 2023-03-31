Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,248 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000.

NYSEARCA EWW opened at $59.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.48 and a 200-day moving average of $52.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.98. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52-week low of $43.65 and a 52-week high of $60.40.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

