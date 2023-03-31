Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,699 iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $91.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.85. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $106.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

