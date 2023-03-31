Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 27.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,248.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 211,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,646,000.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762.

AMJ stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.13. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $23.84.

