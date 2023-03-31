Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 30.7% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October in the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 13.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IOCT opened at $25.19 on Friday. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $25.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.72.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

