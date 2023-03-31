Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,735 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Applied Materials by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,426. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $122.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.32. The company has a market cap of $103.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $142.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

