Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,538 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,741,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 61.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of WMS opened at $83.68 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.02 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $655.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.57 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 50.65%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMS. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.