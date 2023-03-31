Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,510 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHK. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHK opened at $38.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.77. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $45.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

