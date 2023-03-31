Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,036 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 337.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,332,000 after purchasing an additional 796,841 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,831,000 after purchasing an additional 483,513 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,622,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,691,000 after purchasing an additional 357,020 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP opened at $109.70 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $125.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.54.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.