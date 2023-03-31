Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 441 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 265.7% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.33. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $45.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.90.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

