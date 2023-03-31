Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 52 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Citigroup started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.88.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $224.91 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 642.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 914.31%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

