Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 67 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,366,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,756,624,000 after purchasing an additional 122,593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,131,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,705,682,000 after purchasing an additional 100,116 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 65.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,007,854,000 after purchasing an additional 851,071 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $663,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $424,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

Insider Activity

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NOC opened at $460.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.63. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $430.93 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Articles

