Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 80 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $254.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $239.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CI. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.00.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

