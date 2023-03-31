Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 809 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVLU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 9,566.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 85,616 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 47.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 187,214 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $437,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $24.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $26.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

