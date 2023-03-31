Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $431,000 Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGXU. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 766.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2,801.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGXU opened at $23.03 on Friday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $25.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.01.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

