Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 850.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 571.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 820.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Trading Up 2.4 %

Sun Communities stock opened at $139.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.63 and a 12 month high of $193.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 70.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.63.

Sun Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.