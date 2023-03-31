Sunflower Bank N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sunflower Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 32,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Alphabet by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 236,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,908,000 after buying an additional 12,210 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $100.89 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,865 shares of company stock valued at $7,140,167 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet



Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

