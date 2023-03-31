Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) by 134.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,106 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Suzano were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suzano by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,296 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suzano in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suzano by 48.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 397,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 129,785 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suzano by 11.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 164,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,790 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Suzano by 226.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 92,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 64,186 shares during the period. 2.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suzano Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SUZ stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. Suzano S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.30.

About Suzano

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment produces and sell hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market. The Paper segment consists of production and sale of paper to meet the demands of both domestic and export markets.

