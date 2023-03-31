Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.48 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its holdings in Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $162.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.22 and a 200-day moving average of $145.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

