Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 40,066 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 18.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 15.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 2.6% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 79,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.48. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.0123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 7.7%. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 48.94%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VIV shares. UBS Group raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

