The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Holdings Cut by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,003 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $892,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,094.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $892,729.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,936 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

NYSE:IPG opened at $36.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 30.58%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

