The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $441,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Creative Planning boosted its position in Trade Desk by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 13.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 79,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $431,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Trade Desk by 12.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,196,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,009,000 after purchasing an additional 362,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 3.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $60.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 600.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $76.75.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,571,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

