The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $4,293,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 61,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 24,833 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $592,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Argus lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.30.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

Williams Companies Price Performance

In related news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB opened at $29.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.4475 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.55%.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.