Thomas Conrad Sells 12,792 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) Director Thomas Conrad sold 12,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $246,118.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,990.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Sonos Price Performance
NASDAQ SONO opened at $19.04 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.47, a P/E/G ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.86.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SONO has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Sonos to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sonos
Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.
