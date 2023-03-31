Thomas Conrad Sells 12,792 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) Director Thomas Conrad sold 12,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $246,118.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,990.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sonos Price Performance

NASDAQ SONO opened at $19.04 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.47, a P/E/G ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Sonos alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SONO has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Sonos to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sonos

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SONO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Sonos by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Sonos by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Sonos by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Sonos by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Sonos by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.