Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.10.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $2,316,724.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,913.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $230.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

