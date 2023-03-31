Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,058,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

TT stock opened at $182.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.72 and a 200-day moving average of $171.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $50,783.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,945.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,921 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

