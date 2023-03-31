Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 1,264 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 4,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,527 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 377,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,678,000 after purchasing an additional 143,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $1,278,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.93.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $102.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of -377.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.86 and a 200-day moving average of $99.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.