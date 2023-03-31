UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on UiPath to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 0.60. UiPath has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $31.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.66.

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 407,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,006.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $678,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,319,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,371,104.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $204,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 407,349 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,006.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock worth $1,546,920. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 22.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 46,084,074 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $581,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488,829 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 21.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,193,046 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $368,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,463,001 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $358,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,702 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,129 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $225,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,055 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in UiPath by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,521,462 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $208,337,000 after buying an additional 1,516,484 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

