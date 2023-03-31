uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives $55.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.13.

QURE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on uniQure in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $53,924.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,026,412.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $53,924.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,026,412.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $135,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,069.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,919 shares of company stock valued at $261,748 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QURE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,908,000 after purchasing an additional 72,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

QURE opened at $19.80 on Friday. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $930.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.04. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 119.07%. The company had revenue of $102.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. Equities research analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

