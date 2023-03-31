Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Gap Down to $26.76

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.76, but opened at $25.78. Urban Outfitters shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 403,220 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on URBN shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average is $25.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,145,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $244,608.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,408.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 341.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 119,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 92,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 108,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.