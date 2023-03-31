VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $261,000.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.07.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

