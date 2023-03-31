Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Holdings Cut by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,743,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,133,000 after acquiring an additional 390,082 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 954,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,908,000 after acquiring an additional 40,926 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 408,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,511,000 after acquiring an additional 39,263 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,034.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,619,000 after acquiring an additional 342,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 208,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $113.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.95. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $90.87 and a 52-week high of $132.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

