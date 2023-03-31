Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 91.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Family CFO Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 41,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 15,019 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 31,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

