Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $397,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGV. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000.

BATS:ESGV opened at $70.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.02.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

