Veery Capital LLC Sells 108 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Veery Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $162.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

