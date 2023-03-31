Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 94.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 79,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 178.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

VSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.09.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 116,750 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $5,381,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,002,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,814,668.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.84. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $56.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.19.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 141.99%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

