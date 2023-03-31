Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CPT. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.93.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $103.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $97.74 and a one year high of $175.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $143,864.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,375.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,844.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $143,864.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Featured Articles

